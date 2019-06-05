BITCOIN IS THE NEW GOLD? | ROB KIRBY

With equity markets topping and staggering, the flight to safety appears to be into cryptos, while gold & silver are collared near 5 year lows.. Why?
Rob Kirby, proprietary analyst and founder of KirbyAnalytics.com, returns to Reluctant Preppers to give us an earful of his sage perspective on the global elite's power plays, and what most likely comes next!
