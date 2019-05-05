5G rollout runs into roadblocks

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

 There's a lot happening on the 5G front. From petitions, to cities temporarily halting their 5G rollout, to senate hearings, to nation-wide days of protest, things have been pretty busy! In this video, I talk about one particular petition that I think summarizes everything quite nicely. I also flesh out some details and connect some dots to show just how ridiculous the whole charade really is!








