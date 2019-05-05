5G rollout runs into roadblocks

There's a lot happening on the 5G front.
From petitions, to cities temporarily halting their 5G rollout, to
senate hearings, to nation-wide days of protest, things have been pretty
busy!
In this video, I talk about one particular petition that I think
summarizes everything quite nicely.
I also flesh out some details and connect some dots to show just how
ridiculous the whole charade really is!
