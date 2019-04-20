We Are At The Precipice, Trump Tweets Out The Charge To Drain The Swamp
The [DS] is losing the narrative, all they have left is impeachment, but the Senate was the key and they know that this is not going to work. The MSM is implicated in the overthrow and now there is a list of those who were involved. Guilianni hits back at [HRC] saying that we should keep an eye on Ukraine. Rep Radcliffe says Sally Yates has explaining to do. Trump tweets out that it is time to Drain The Swamp. All blocks are removed, the investigation and evidence are in place, everything is now moving into place to charge and use the storm to wreak havoc on those individuals that committed crimes.
