The Secret Has Been Revealed
US existing homes decline, this is the 13th straight month in a row, the patriots will need the Fed to cut rates to keep the economy going until 2020. Warren wants student loan forgiveness, why don't we go after the real problem, which is the [CB], what she is suggesting will not fix the problem. SS is going negative in 2020. Cain backs out, because the [DS][CB] players are pushing back, they know whats coming.The Nobel laureate Steven Chu lets the secret out of the bag, the [CB] needs population growth to continue their system
