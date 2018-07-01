The Housing COLLAPSE! - The Bubble Is Bursting & Millions Of People Are At RISK!
Josh Sigurdson reports on the collapse of housing markets throughout the United States as well as elsewhere as starts collapse and the bubble bursts. Even luxury areas like Greenwich in Connecticut are seeing prices plunge as much as 25%! Housing starts are collapsing as well seeing the worst annual drop since 2011. This is all the symptom of vast centralization and manipulation. We are seeing the return of everything we saw in 2007, but worse. As the banks are bankrupt, we are seeing collateralized debt obligations, mortgage backed securities, credit default swaps, subprime lending and people getting themselves into vast amounts of debt while not actually understanding the market that they are getting themselves into. It's a recipe for disaster as the US nears a recession and the US Dollar loses its prevalence and faith throughout the world. It wasn't going to go up forever! When the inevitable happens (and it will, hence being inevitable) individuals will have to ensure that they have protected their purchasing power against the crash. People must understand money and be financially responsible or else beget the results. If people are in debt, they are willing pawns of the banking system and government. It is crucial that people stay out of debt and insure their wealth for the future. Stay tuned as we continue to cover this issue closely!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment