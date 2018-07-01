Russia: A New World Order Is Being FORMED! - Massive Power Shift!
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov regarding the creation of a "New World Order" as he calls it following years of loss of faith in the US system world wide. As the US world reserve currency falters and hangs off the edge of a cliff as all fiat currencies inevitably do and countries around the world swap out of the US Dollar, another system is quickly attempting to take its place. While there is a major power shift in places like Russia where the country stocks up on massive amounts of gold and attempts to increase its mining abilities enormously, China and India are the countries looking to replace the US in the coming years. The greatest concern there is that China is unrolling a centrally planned cashless society utilizing social credit scores and the problems that arise with that are tenfold of what we're already dealing with. The answer is simple... You... This notion of statism curing statism is absolutely nonsense and will go in circles for an eternity. We must break free from it as individuals, protect our purchasing power and be responsible!
Posted by Politico Cafe
