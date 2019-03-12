NATO At 70 - Time For The Zombie To Die

If NATO were a person, it would be five years past retirement age. In
fact NATO should have retired back in the early 1990s when its reason
for existence - the Warsaw Pact - ceased to exist. Instead, new missions
had to be created and new enemies had to be made to justify the massive
behemoth that provides lush jobs for the well-connected and vast
fortunes for the weapons makers. NATO must die and the sooner the
better.
