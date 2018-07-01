Lord Rothschild: The Billionaire Collector
In the first of six episodes, art dealer Gordon Watson meets Lord Rothschild from the famous banking dynasty. Lord Rothschild has been collecting art since he was ten and has added to a remarkable family collection of traditional and contemporary art, furniture and design, spread between Waddesdon Manor and the Flint House on his estate in Buckinghamshire. Gordon and Lord Rothschild have known one another for some years but it has been a while since Gordon has visited Waddesdon.
