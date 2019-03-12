Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

How Microsoft Helped Build China’s Nightmare Surveillance






Did you know Microsoft, Google, and many other Western tech companies have partnered with Chinese military universities for research into cutting edge technology, including artificial intelligence, computer deep learning and facial recognition cameras and software. The fruits of this research are currently being used to persecute the ethnic Uighur Muslims of Xinjiang. Even MIT is in on the action.






