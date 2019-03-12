How Microsoft Helped Build China’s Nightmare Surveillance
Did you know Microsoft, Google, and many other Western tech companies
have partnered with Chinese military universities for research into
cutting edge technology, including artificial intelligence, computer
deep learning and facial recognition cameras and software. The fruits of
this research are currently being used to persecute the ethnic Uighur
Muslims of Xinjiang. Even MIT is in on the action.
