Dollar on the Decline? & Uber Revs Up on IPO

As a trade truce could be on the horizon, China is pushing ASEAN to
ditch the dollar and move to the yuan; international investor Jim Rogers
lends us a hand to see if this could mark the decline of the dollar.
Plus, Uber and the so-called "unicorns" are moving toward IPO listings,
but what can we expect? Danielle Shay of Simpler Trading gets behind the
wheel to steer us through the details.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment