Does Assange Have a Dead Man Switch
Last time he was under threat he revealed that he did have a “ dead man’s switch” so it would make sense! He knows the Royals and their pedophilia/ child traffiking ties to the Clinton Foundation..and face it he is now in their custody and HRC does have a kill list and I am sure he is on it! i do not know what the plan is but the US needs to get him into protective custody so he can testify ( the real plan/ the charges are really bogus/ a means to an end.) let’s pray for him and his safety.
