Confirmed, Patriots Shutdown The Recession
EU leaders and the government of the UK are continually delaying the BREXIT, this has been the plan along, keep the country in limbo. Real estate around the world is declining rapidly, prices are falling and this is when interest rates are close to zero. Durable good order decline. The [CB] economy is failing, it is falling apart around the world, the patriots knew they needed to create stimulus and it just so happened that China provided the stimulus and now the recession has been put off.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment