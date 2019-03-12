COAST TO COAST AM - March 18 2019 - GMO Dangers

Coast to Coast AM March 18, 2019. Jeffrey Smith is the executive
director of the Institute for Responsible Technology and a leading
spokesperson on the health dangers of genetically modified foods. During
the first half, he updated the battlefronts on the war over GMOs
including the most recent developments in gene editing and synthetic
biology, and how these techniques could alter human DNA.
