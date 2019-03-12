Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

China’s Secret Invasion of the US | General Robert Spalding | Trump China


 China is engaged in a secret invasion of the US through unrestricted warfare. It's not a military or army invasion, but an invasion of hearts and minds. I sit down with retired US Air Force General Robert Spalding, who advised the Trump administration on China policy.














