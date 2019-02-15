The Secret World of Black Budget Aircraft
COAST TO COAST AM. James Goodall believes that the men and women who work on classified projects are "extremely good at keeping secrets" in part because their jobs (many of them which are very well-paid) depend on secrecy. He once asked Rich if believed in UFOs. He replied that both he and his successor Kelly Johnson "were firm believers" in the existence of non-human intelligences. In the late 1980s, Goodall recalled he met Bob Lazar and stands by the physicist's claims about his work at Area 51 and that he "is who he says he is.” Goodall sees himself a citizen journalist who is trying to document the history of classified aircraft because "it was paid for by the American taxpayer" and many of the details would be lost in the culture of secrecy that birthed these amazing aircraft. Featured guests also include: Radley Balko, Tucker Carrington
