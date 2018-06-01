The Secret Societies Behind Communism
Have you ever wondered how #communism and secret societies relate to each other? In this episode on Edge of Wonder, we will expose how the #Illuminati were secretly behind the French revolution and how one man, Adam Weishaupt infiltrated and influenced 2 different societies and combined them into one. Soon a dark plot was thus born as this ideology spread all over Europe, then to China, and even eventually to the United States. But who was Adam Weishaupt, and where did he come from, and why has his name been erased from history books? Also why is one of the most important meetings in recent history never talked about? We will explore all of this and more on our series of the #DeepState cult: communism. Episode 1: Why Communism is the Deep State's Mind Control Cult
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment