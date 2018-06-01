The Federal Reserve & The Coming CRASH! -- Jerome Powell
Josh Sigurdson reports on a recent fact check of Jerome Powell following his interview on 60 Minutes. Scott Pelley asked Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve multiple questions that we couldn't help but laugh at as Powell constantly attempted to side step the obvious. That the Federal Reserve's time in the sun is coming to an end and that the absurdity of Keynesian economics has been proven time and time again to fail every single time. All fiat currencies eventually revert to their true value of zero. They always have and they always will going back to 1024AD in China. This time will be no different. They are desperate to prop up their failing system right now as they get to the end of their interest rate cycle and expect potentially negative interest rates and a recession. Powell continuously claimed that he has no political beliefs and that he separates the Fed from politics all while Trump hints at potentially firing him and possibly even replacing him with Herman Cain! Powell claims that the Fed has no responsibility over wealth inequality as it's called. Weirdly, inflation is one of the most dramatic issues when it comes to ensuring that no matter how much wages are raised, the purchasing power of the currency diminishes at the same if not more of a rate. Powell also claimed that there's no reason the greatest expansion of the US economy in history cannot continue, possibly for years. Interestingly Ben Bernanke said something quite similar before the crash in 2008. The whole system has been propped up and prolonged which makes it even worse when it inevitably comes down. The sooner the better!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment