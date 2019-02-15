The Biggest Conspiracy Theory That Turned Out to Be True
Once a year, the most powerful people on the planet gather, behind closed doors, to discuss the economic and political future of humanity. Daniel Estulin exposes the philosophy and motivations of an organization, which may be the biggest power behind the scenes, known as the Bilderberg Group. His research highlights the conflicts that arise within these clandestine conferences and how they affect vast swaths of the planet’s populace. He explains that this is not about conflicts between countries, rather various global projects that are competing for survival and dominance in a game where only the world’s elite are allowed to play.
Posted by Politico Cafe
