Steve Quayle Have They Extracted DNA from the Biblical Giants
COAST TO COAST AM. Syria's ambassador described the fighting and killing of American super-soldiers said to be over 8' 1" ft. in height, he reported. "My contention," he said, "is that those creating these things in the lab have viable extracted DNA from the biblical giants, and that's what we're seeing." The spirits of giants or fallen angels may possess mechanical or AI entities, he continued, citing the ancient example of the Colossus of Rhodes. According to Quayle, giant beings that will be regenerated or brought out of suspended animation. Featured guests also include: Kathleen O'Keefe-Kanavos, Dr. Larry Burk News segment guests: John M. Curtis, Howard Bloom
