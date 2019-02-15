Our World in 2019.. The Truth May Scare You!
Above it all, legends are made, truth shreds light on the face of evil. But what is evil, live spell it backwards rewinds through it, we live on this earth. No one believes we live in water. Fire can be started under water if it’s hot enough, look at lava that’s a type of fire. Wind earth water and air it’s living through us. Its our life we join together we can accomplish anything we put our minds together. Curing ailments that’s incurable. The sun may never rise again, the filter of this world is off the truth comes out, secret of our past we learn. The whole world learns everything that we have ever lost in the past only if we come together as one. What are you holding on to that no one know of, only you stand in the way of the future you want. This world is really unknown to us all. Say that you don’t wanna know the unknown. I wanna know everything to this world in the past 100 year we have advanced technology. We clam we have never seen before. What about Hieroglyphics which have plans off future plains on them. All this technology and we know nothing of the human brain. Yet we can make ai that thank for them self’s that seems like a brain to me right or wrong. Anything is possible through information or knowledge. But with war nothing is possible. Only fire, fear and Chaos. People with bad blood that only have hatred towards everyone. What’s in your mind that you think is wrong with this world. America is Supposed to to free. With laws that prevent us from being free. We need to go through the laws and fix what stops us from being free. A lot should be a tap on the wrist but it’s not. Laws are to harsh for us to be freed from our country’s past with that’s war that split us from Britain. Why are we lost in this world. I can’t stand back to see our ignorance through the flames. There are ten Commandment written in sand script made of a Material indestructible to fire,water, air and lasers. That are hidden in a secret under ground base in a vault hidden from us. There are three people with their own key to get in the base. There is a forth person with Facial recognition to unlocked the vault. When touched you learn the secret knowledge of this world.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
