New law: police now can snatch your phone






 Nevada is contemplating a law that would allow police to use controversial “textalyzer” technology to scan cellphones and determine whether or not a driver was using his or her phone at the time of a car crash. RT America’s Rachel Blevins joins Rick Sanchez to discuss the controversial proposal.









