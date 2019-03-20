New law: police now can snatch your phone

Nevada is contemplating a law that would allow police to use
controversial “textalyzer” technology to scan cellphones and determine
whether or not a driver was using his or her phone at the time of a car
crash. RT America’s Rachel Blevins joins Rick Sanchez to discuss the
controversial proposal.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment