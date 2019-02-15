LEO ZAGAMI ~ "Illuminati Whistleblower - Satanic Rituals & Vatican Secrets"
Shocking new AGE OF TRUTH TV interview with former ILLUMINATI insider LEO ZAGAMI. Author, lecturer and ex-member of the "Comitato Esecutivo Massonico" - the "Masonic Executive Committee of Monte Carlo", a 33rd degree Freemason, Knights Templar and member of the infamous P2 Lodge. He was born of a Scottish-Sicilian Illuminati aristocratic bloodline, and has been involved in the Illuminati Order since childhood. He witnessed and took part in Satanic rituals, Black magic and sexual orgies, and has now for many years been exposing dark secrets of the occult elites hidden world of satanism, pedophilia, child and animal sacrifices, which goes directly to The Vatican and the Catholic church, according to Leo Zagami. In this controversial, compelling, eye-opening and at times disturbing interview hard-talk with Age Of Truth TV presenter, Lucas Alexander, Leo Zagami is revealing a lot of occult information from his unusual and extreme past and lifestory, the hidden side of The Vatican and Catholic church and the New World Order agenda. BIOGRAPHY: Leo Lyon Zagami, writer and researcher is the son of Dr. Elio Zagami (1939-2010), known Jungian analyst, writer and co-founder of GAPA (Independent Group of Analytical Psychology, of which he was president). His grandfather was Senator Leopoldo Zagami, a Sicilian politician who was also a known historian and author, who married into the the aristocratic family of the Marquis de Gregorio. Leo’s mother is Jessica Lyon Young, a member of the family of the Queen Mother of England. Her father, Henry Lyon Young was also a writer. Felicity Mason, mother, Leo’s maternal grandmother, helped Leo in developing his talents since a young age. Felicity was an old time collaborator and friend of avant-garde eccentrics such as William Burroughs and Brion Gysin. She was also known under the pseudonym Anne Cumming, which made her famous in the 80’s as a controversial novelist, after working for many years in the cinema business with prestigious figures such as Fellini and Zeffirelli. Zagami, who is known for a brilliant career as Leo Young in the media and music industry as a Record Producer, became quickly popular on the web in 2006, because of his direct involvement in the New World Order and Secret Societies known to the majority of us as the “Illuminati.” His blog rose quickly and gained attention from people such as David Icke, for it’s accurate fully documented ground breaking inside information. Between 2009 and 2014 he began publishing books in Europe and in Japan based on a variety of subjects that range from the history of the secret societies and the Vatican, to geo-political matters concerning the New World Order. In 2013 he collaborated with well known Italian journalists Ferruccio Pinotti and Giacomo Galeazzi in drafting a chapter for their Italian Best Seller “Vaticano Massone,” which was released in May 2013, dedicated to the secretive world of Vatican Freemasonry. Zagami has been the protagonist of a highly successful documentary featured on Infowars on their “Operation Money Bomb” the 24 hour special made by Alex Jones in Rome, called “Demonic Possession Of The Vatican Exposed: Leo Zagami Interview.” After publishing 12 books in Italy and Japan with great success, he is now finally reaching the English speaking public, thanks to a 5 book deal made with San Francisco’s CCC Publishing. He travels around the world giving conferences and is the Grandmaster of the Ordo Illuminatorum Universalis which helps spread his knowledge and preserve the knowledge of the ancient mystery schools, based in Subiaco, Italy. It´s a 2 hours 30 mins dynamic and eye-opening interview with a fascinating gentleman, Leo Zagami.
