Land grab in California, why?

Middle and working class people continue their exodus from California.
But because business-owners cannot so easily escape California’s high
taxes, the wealthy entrepreneurial class has more-often opted to stay.
Legislators are trying to address California’s problem with tax reform,
but will it be enough? RT America’s Natasha Sweatte has the details for
the News with Rick Sanchez.
