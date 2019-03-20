Fluoride Controversy
Coast to Coast AM March 05, 2019. In the first half, Paul Connett, Executive Director of the Fluoride Action Network, weighed in on the controversial debate over fluoridating the water supply. Applied topically via toothpaste, fluoride might help in fighting dental decay, he conceded, though when it's consumed via drinking water it's toxic to the human body. Mother's milk has a natural filter lowering exposure to fluoride, but babies fed formula in a city like Los Angeles are getting about 200 times more fluoride than those who are nursed, he cited. Featured guests also include: Frank Albo News segment guests: John M. Curtis, Mike Bara
Posted by Politico Cafe
