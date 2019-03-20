[DS] [CB] Plan Confirmed,Use The Economy, Patriots In Control
The [CB] credit economy is getting worse and worse by the day. More and more people are finding it hard to make ends meet and they are using their credit cards to pay rent and utilities. The White House is calling on the Fed to lower interest rates, right on schedule. More and more countries are dropping the [CB] currency. The [DS] [CB] plan is to attach the Trump administration to the economy, then bring it down to blame it on Trump, problem is Patriots are in control.
