Dane Wigington – Geoengineering is an Assault Against Life Itself
Climate engineering researcher Dane Wigington says, “We don’t face global warming. We face abrupt climate collapse.” Wigington says, “We must reach a critical mass of awareness. We must awaken families of military members so that those military members know what they are doing to their own family and, hopefully, stand down. The only way to stop this issue is from the inside out to wake our military brothers and sisters to what they are doing. We are asking people to prioritize this most immediate threat we face. The radio frequencies that I want to weave into this, as well, that’s an immense threat. We are about to hit 5G. 5G is the same frequency as crowd control. It is an extremely dangerous frequency. These frequencies are part of climate engineering, as well. They are used to manipulate the particulates in the atmosphere. All these issues intertwine. They are all incredibly lethal. This is nothing short of an assault against life itself. . . . Please look past the theater of the absurd, and focus on the threat we face right here and right now. It’s an existential threat, and please help us sound the alarm. We need all of us in this battle or we have no chance.”
