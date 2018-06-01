Crypto After The Collapse of Central Banking

Topics include: how was Anarchapulco 2019? What is happening in the
crypto space? TDV picked the top and the bottom, time to buy is now?
precious metals, central bank money printing, Chinese economy, global
role of crypto post collapse, hyperinflation, no point in worrying, no
need for fear, work on yourself, life priorities, the TDV Summit 2019
videos now available.
