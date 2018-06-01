COAST TO COAST AM - February 12 2019 - IRS Revelations

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

 Coast to Coast AM February 12, 2019. Regarded as one of the country’s premiere experts in IRS procedures, Daniel J. Pilla has helped thousands solve intractable tax issues. In the first hour, he discussed new privacy-invasive software that the IRS has contracted with Palantir for that will allow the agency to assimilate and analyze massive amounts of data on individual citizens.









