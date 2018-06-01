COAST TO COAST AM - February 12 2019 - IRS Revelations
Coast to Coast AM February 12, 2019. Regarded as one of the country’s
premiere experts in IRS procedures, Daniel J. Pilla has helped thousands
solve intractable tax issues. In the first hour, he discussed new
privacy-invasive software that the IRS has contracted with Palantir for
that will allow the agency to assimilate and analyze massive amounts of
data on individual citizens.
