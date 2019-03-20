Benjamin Fulford Interview: Desperate Korean/Cabal Deal & Vatican Severs Bank Roll
In this episode recorded on the 7th March 2019 we discuss a multitude of areas with an overarching theme of finance. Some topics discussed are the unified disagreement of selling Japan and Korea to China, US military seeming a little headless since January, Brexit looming and the UK could just leave without a deal, Vatican purse strings are cut for the bribery kitty used to buy off world leaders and a little discussion on the Quantum Financial System (QFS) that’s being developed.
