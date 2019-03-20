ALEX JONES (Full Show) Tuesday - 3/12/19
Tuesday, March 12th: Dems Imploding - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) revealed that special counsel Robert Mueller and the rest of the Democrats have insufficient evidence to impeach the president after admitting removing Trump is “just not worth it.” Her confession is intended to save the DNC from giving in to the party’s fringe demands that are out of touch with most Americans. Across the Atlantic, UK PM Theresa May is threatening to never leave the EU if officials don’t back her Brexit deal. Joining today’s show is Vatican insider Leo Zagami breaking down globalist intrigue and other geopolitical happenings. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Politico Cafe
