Will China Break Its Promises on US-China Trade?

President #Trump and Xi Jinping are trying to make a US China trade deal, while Trump heads to North Korea to meet Kim Jong-Un. And if it doesn't work, the US will hit China with a 25% tariff on 200 billion dollars of Chinese goods. How will the stock markets respond? And can China be trusted to keep its promise?
