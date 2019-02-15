What If The Cold War Didn't Happen?
The Cold War was one of the most interesting periods of history – an era defined by what didn’t happen, but very well could of. The threat of The Soviet Union and the USA going to War was so strong that the world teeter on the brink of nuclear war for decades. The time of tension was so great in so many key areas; peace, politics, economy, technology, society that it lead to a lot of key changes and events in the world. Without the Cold War there is absolutely no doubt that the world would have been different. But how different?
