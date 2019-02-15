WARNING: The Coming Food Crisis | Be Ready
Are you ready for the collapse of the agricultural system? In this video I go over all of the factors which threaten the global food supply. Consumerism, overpopulation, urbanization, pollution, biodiversity, monoculture, farming practices, water shortages, herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, overfishing, geopolitics, bee extinction, monopoly (big agri), genetically modified food, global warming, soil erosion, land loss. drought, are just some of the many challenges to our way of life. GET READY.
