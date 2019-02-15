Underground Facility Insider Tells Us What They Are Hiding Deep Below Our Feet
COAST TO COAST AM. Emery Smith claimed to have worked on thousands of tissue samples during his tenure in an underground facility. "I have no idea where [the bodies] came from," Smith confessed, adding his superiors confirmed the biological samples had other-than-Earth origins. "We're all actually ETs... in different percentages of extraterrestrial genetic DNA," he noted. Smith also reported on 3-D printed organs/bodies, performing an on a 30-ft tall Arcturian corpse, the first time he saw a biotechnological craft, and what the armed forces know about these projects. "The military does not know what they're shipping... it is paid for by the 300 major corporations that run the planet," he suggested.
