Trump warned that Democrats Want to Rip Babies From the Womb
During a debate with them then Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton,
Donald Trump warned that Democrats want to rip babies from their mothers
wombs.
Democrats claimed that wasn’t true.
You may not like or agree with Donald Trump but he was right in this
case
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment