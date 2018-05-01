THEY Were Hiding It.. Discoveries That Could Rewrite History! (2019-2020)
Arcane accounts from Egypt, Greece, Rome and Sumeria tell startling similar stories of the oceanic destruction of advanced civilizations which vanished into the world’s oceans and forgotten to the ravages of time. New technology scouring the vast depths are discovering the ruins of these lost lands. To the disbelief of established scientific communities, the evidence gathered correlates to surviving tales of an antediluvian world predating the establishment of Göbekli Tepe. These lost cities tell of the ongoing conflict between Enki and Enlil hold the secrets to unlocking the ancient code of human origin and destiny.
