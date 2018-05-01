The Legal Race Around Abortion Rights In America
It’s the first opportunity for the two newest justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, to participate in a decision that would send a powerful message to state lawmakers – about whether or not this more conservative Supreme Court will uphold abortion rights precedent going forward. VICE News looks at the shifting strategies at the state and federal level as legislators and litigators prepare for the possibility that Roe v. Wade could actually be overturned.
Posted by Politico Cafe
