The END of the DOLLAR? Why do BITCOIN and cryptocurrency ARISE?
In this and the next video, we’re going to talk about what may be the
most disruptive innovation since the Internet. 2018 may not have been
Bitcoin’s year, since it went from euphoria to crisis. However,
cryptocurrencies, and especially blockchain, are here to stay. And not
only that, we may be looking at a technology that could change the
society we all know forever.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment