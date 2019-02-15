Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The China debt tsunami could bring down the world economy


China's Debt Bomb & Basel III: Economic Day of Reckoning






The China debt tsunami could bring down the world economy, and Basel III implementation on March 31st could bring down some heavily leveraged international banks. It's a crazy time in which we live, Bob Kudla joins me to discuss.




