Negative YIELDS & Negative RATES Spell DISASTER! - The Coming Cashless Society
Josh Sigurdson talks with author and economic analyst John Sneisen about the very real, fast approaching problem of negative interest rates as well as in the same conversation discussing the problems of negative yields as bond markets throughout the world face a certain crisis. As the markets and the monetary system are incredibly centralized and controlled, the attempts by central bankers to prop up the system utilizing the same methods which lead to the problems in the first place will be met with a massive crash of epic proportions. It's also worth mentioning that we see a trend of negative interest rates being met by a centrally planned, legal tender cashless society as Sweden goes almost entirely cashless as does China. After dropping rates substantially following the 2008 recession, the Federal Reserve has taken it upon themselves to prop up interest rates as much as they can in order to be able to properly drop them out without going negative (and of course to artificially prop up the economy itself) which simply cannot prevail. The central banking system is panicking and there are very real signs that not only will the US Dollar collapse, but most currencies in the world will crash with the everything bubble bursting and the banks going completely insolvent all at the same time. Though there is concern that China will survive as the world reserve currency for some time as well. This issue must be met with individual responsibility and self sustainability. People must protect their purchasing power and take it upon themselves to ensure their own prevalence long term. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story closely!
Posted by Politico Cafe
