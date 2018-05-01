Modern Monetary Theory --- Same Old Federal Reserve Nonsense

Authoritarians always rely on "intellectual" justification when selling their schemes to the public. This is why you constantly hear the term "experts say" before your liberty and property are taken from you. Democratic Socialists have been latching onto "Modern Monetary Theory" in order to justify their takeover of American life. Ron Paul discusses on today's Liberty Report!
