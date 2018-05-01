Max Keiser Report: Lightning Storm
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the #LightningStorm caused by Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, taking the Lightning Torch and, thus, becoming part of the Lightning Network second layer experiment on the bitcoin blockchain. As this and other second layer technologies take off, what does a bitcoin standard world look like? They also address Jackson Palmer’s comments about the contradiction in #BitcoinTwitter whereby Jack is hated for deplatforming but praised for mentioning Bitcoin. This just proves that centralized databases are subject to censorship — i.e. the deplatforming Jack must do in order to abide by human laws while bitcoin is censorship resistant and follows natural law. In the second half, Max talks to Jonathan Hales of bitbacker.io who has developed a more censorship resistant alternative to Patreon.
Posted by Politico Cafe
