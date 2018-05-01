Mark Taylor - Trump Moving Heaven’s Agenda Forward for America
Mark Taylor, author of the popular book “The Trump Prophecies,” says, “I want to encourage people and tell them there is good stuff coming. We are seeing good stuff happening in this country right now, but we have got to be patient and stay in prayer. We’ve got to stay together and, for goodness sakes, stop the backbiting. We are not all going to agree on everything, but we have a common goal and that is to move God and the Kingdom of Heaven’s agenda forward. I totally believe Trump is part of Heaven’s agenda. Trump is moving Heaven’s agenda forward for America and the entire earth. . . . People need to start looking for the good God is doing on the earth right now. We have to stay . . . focused on the mission. God is trying to rescue the spiritually oppressed people of the earth . . .” Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Mark Taylor, author of the popular book “The Trump Prophecies.”
Posted by Politico Cafe
