Is President Trump Protecting Us From Socialism?

During President Trump's latest State of The Union speech, he stated
that "America will never be a socialist country." However, America is
bankrupt precisely because of the massive Socialist policies that it
already has. The president then went on to advocate a few new Socialist
policies of his own! Ron Paul discusses on today's Liberty Report!
