I Watch The Superbowl Commercials (So You Don't Have To!)
Another Stupor Bowl has come and gone to dazzle the masses and, as many already know, the commercials are where many of the big propaganda themes for the year are introduced. So this year, video editor Broc West introduces some of the worst ones to me for my take on the cavalcade of conditioning. That's right, in this edition of #PropagandaWatch you can literally watch me watching propaganda in real time! Ain't the internet grand?
Posted by Politico Cafe
