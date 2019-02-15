Global 5G WIFI Will BLANKET The Earth in A MOSAIC of “CELLS” - What You NEED To Know! With Max Igan!
If you haven’t yet heard of the coming global 5G wifi system you must be living under a rock and if that’s the case…you might be better off! By blanketing the earth in a mosaic of small geographical areas called “cells” the idea is that when a cell phone or wifi user crosses from one cell to another, his mobile device is automatically "handed off" seamlessly to the antenna in the new cell. But what will this mean for the health and security of mankind? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Max Igan of The Crow House about the coming global 5G wifi system, the health implications, the security implications and more importantly what you as an individual can do to protect yourself and your family!
