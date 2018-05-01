Everyone Now Living Paycheck To Paycheck Means Next Crisis Will Be Devastating!
Wages are flat and the cost of living is skyrocketing it’s a recipe for disaster! All those tax cuts are going straight to share buybacks. 2018 was the largest year for share buybacks in history a coincidence?
