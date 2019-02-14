David Icke (Feb 14, 2019) - Laugh All You Like - Possession and Reptilians are REAL
David Icke, formerly a footballer and sports broadcaster, is an English professional conspiracy theorist. He is the author of over 20 books and numerous DVDs, and has lectured in over 25 countries, speaking for up to 10 hours to audiences.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment