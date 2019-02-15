ALEX JONES (Full Show) Thursday
Thursday, February 28th: Nuclear Walk Away - President Trump abruptly ended his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without signing a deal. America was unwilling to meet Kim’s demand for full removal of international sanctions without the regime committing to denuking key areas in the region. Trump said he’d rather do the negotiations right than fast. Joining today’s show is political commentator Jacob Wohl detailing his ban from Twitter. Call and tune in now!
