Advanced Extra - Terrestrial Civilizations Exist We Are Not Alone
Astronomers estimate that our galaxy is home to billions of habitable planets capable of supporting intelligent life. Despite decades of diligent searching, they have only found a great silence cast across the vast cosmos. http://bit.ly/ForbiddenScience_Revealed Are we truly alone? Micah Hanks espouses that we are not alone and that it is only a matter of time before we breach the technological singularity and finally become capable of contacting a myriad of advanced extraterrestrial civilizations. A self proclaimed (but not self-righteous) skeptic, Micah Hanks works as a writer, a researcher, and as a radio personality who addresses a variety of unexplained phenomena. Over the last decade, his research has taken him into studies of the more esoteric realms of the strange and unusual, as well as cultural phenomena, human history, and the prospects of our technological future as a species as influenced by science.
